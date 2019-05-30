23 Lakh trees to be planted in Delhi to boost green cover

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government has decided to carry out a massive plantation drive in the national capital this year. As part of this drive, more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs will be planted and 4,25,000 saplings will be distributed for free.

A decision to this effect was taken by Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain The government has sought active involvement of locals, resident welfare associations, market associations, school and college students as part of this initiative, which is primarily aimed at boosting the city’s depleting green cover and combat pollution.

The state has directed Delhi Parks & Gardens Society (DPGS) to ensure free distribution of saplings so that the plantation drive could be carried out smoothly. All the greening agencies were directed to send the locations where plantation is proposed, with at least one indicative geo coordinate along with target allocated for the location.

In a related development, the government has also decided to introduce a one-day mass plantation event, tentatively scheduled in the third week of July. It will be an initiative of the greening agencies.

The forest minister has asked these agencies to set aside locations and targets for the event. The information is to be provided in consultation with the forest department, which is the nodal agency for his project.

Parking facility at Mansarovar Garden soon

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will build a car parking facility along with sports complex and Yog Vatika or Nakshatra Vatika in Mansarovar Garden. Around seven acres of land, found unutilized, has been earmarked for the project. The facility will have enough room to accommodate 350-400 cars. The decision followed discussions with officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).