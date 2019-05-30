Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan will start at 7 pm.

Published: 30th May 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan will start at 7pm | SHEKHAR YADaV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an advisory issued for the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police said that elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the function.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan will start at 7 pm. “A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, and media persons, among others are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Thus, many roads in the central part of the city will be closed for movement of general public between 4 pm and 9 pm,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jegedesh informed.

These are — Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road.
In addition, necessary traffic diversions shall be placed on roads which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony.  These are Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, SP Marg, Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House), Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan).

“Motorists and general public are, therefore, requested to avoid these roads between 4 pm and 9 pm. Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and general public,” Joint CP said.

Roads to avoid
Roads which will remain closed from 4 pm to 9 pm — Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road.

Roads which will face congestion — Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, SP Marg, Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan to Parliament House), Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Swearing in ceremony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp