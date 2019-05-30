Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an advisory issued for the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police said that elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the function.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan will start at 7 pm. “A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, and media persons, among others are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Thus, many roads in the central part of the city will be closed for movement of general public between 4 pm and 9 pm,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jegedesh informed.

These are — Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road.

In addition, necessary traffic diversions shall be placed on roads which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony. These are Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, SP Marg, Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House), Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan).

“Motorists and general public are, therefore, requested to avoid these roads between 4 pm and 9 pm. Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and general public,” Joint CP said.

