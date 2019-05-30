Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Delhi working on way to beat heat stress

This study, being conducted by IIT D’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS), will focus on developing an India-specific heat stress tolerance threshold.

Published: 30th May 2019

College students cover themselves in scarfs on an extremely hot summer day | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a population-based survey as a major component of its new project, the Indian Institute of Technology here is conducting an India-specific study on heat stress that could help in formulating an efficient plan to deal with the problem.

This study, being conducted by IIT D’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS), will focus on developing an India-specific heat stress tolerance threshold. “The survey is seeking people’s response to questions like at what time of the day they felt maximum discomfort, nature of the day: whether it was dry, hot or humid, what kind of activity they undertook on a particular day etc,” IIT D said in a statement.

It is part of a project, ‘Heat Stress Index for India: Projection for near future (HIIPROF)’, undertaken by the institute, in partnership with five others — IIT Kanpur, IISER Bhopal, RKMVU Kolkata, SRU Chennai and IIPH Gandhinagar.

Heat stress is stress felt by the body when exposed to heat in the summer. Through the government-funded ‘Climate Change and Human Health Program’, data is being collected about people’s perception of heat exposure along with direct measurement of stress condition and thermal imaging of human physiology under heat stress.

A person can participate in the survey by downloading an android app ‘Heat Stress Survey’, while ensuring that their phone’s GPS location is on so that their city can be located. “Since India has diverse climatic conditions, it is important to define thresholds of stress in different parts of the country,” said Professor Sarika Dey.

“This will help the government to formulate appropriate heat management plan, especially with the heat expected to worsen in India because of global warming,” she said, adding, “Even if heat stroke is avoided, stress can cause issues like headache, cell damage, renal failure, neurological problems, kidney stones.”

