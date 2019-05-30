Delhi Jal board clears bouquet of projects at meeting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a wide spectrum of issues pertaining to water supply in the national capital. The proposal for construction of a new water treatment plant with a capacity 105 million gallons per day (MGD) in the Chandrawal area was approved. The plant, which will treat Yamuna water from Haryana using advanced Ozonation technology, is tipped to check or suppress the high ammonia content by up to 4ppm. The plant will cater to walled city areas, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Rajender Nagar, Naraina, parts of Delhi Cantonment, NDMC and Chandni Chowk. The project will benefit an estimated 22 lakh people.

The DJB also approved a proposal to set up a Water Museum and training centre in Kilokri area. It will help showcase the progress from old to advanced technologies with regard to water supply. “The purpose of the museum will be to map the journey of DJB since its inception, showcase the evolution of technology that we use and how far we have come,” Dinesh Mohaniya, vice-chairman, DJB, said.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 11 crore and it will be ready in two years.

DJB is the sole executing body dealing in water and wastewater services in entire Delhi.

A proposal to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Okhla, with a capacity of 124 MGD, was also passed. The STP, tipped to be the country’s largest, will be set up under the Yamuna Action Plan - III and will also boost the scheme aimed at disinfecting River Yamuna.

“It will be state-of-the-art, fully automated plant with SCADA system. It will be an integrated plant which will not only treat sewage but will also have complete sludge management facility, which will enable the sludge generated at the plant to be disposed in an environment-friendly manner. Sludge management has also been included in the scope of the work of this project,” the Delhi government said in a statement.The project is tailored at freeing the Yamuna of 41,200 kg generated per day as well as another 61,600kg of solid waste dumped daily.

The board meeting also cleared a proposal to develop a lake over 40 acres near Rajghat bus depot. The water for this lake will be sourced from Delhi Gate 15 MGD STP, which is currently discharging treated water into the Yamuna.