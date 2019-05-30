Arvind Kejriwal asks AAP cadres to hold their heads high

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote an open letter to his party workers on Wednesday, detailing reasons behind the Aam Aadmi Party’s rout in the Lok Sabha polls and saying that people will vote for the party in the forthcoming assembly polls on the account of work done by his government.

The letter comes on the heels of a meeting last week where top party leaders urged cadres not to feel deflated by the AAP’s dismal performance and hold their heads high, as they fought with sincerity for “good candidates”.

The AAP supremo said the party ran a “superb” campaign and its candidates were among the best in the country, but results fell far short of expectations.

Listing what he claimed was primary reason for the party’s humiliating harvest, he said the mood of the entire country “rubbed off” on Delhi voters, as for them, it was only Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi at the opposite ends of this battle.

However, he claimed the people have “enthusiastically assured” that they will vote the party back to power in the “small elections” on account of its “incredible work in education, health, electricity, doorstep delivery of 70 basic public services, revival of more than 200 lakes and its environment-friendly electric vehicle policy”.