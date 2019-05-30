Plan for children’s creche at Delhi Govt Secretariat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the convenience of its women employees, the Delhi government is planning to set up a children’s creche at its secretariat, officials said on Wednesday.

The Department of Women and Child Development has been asked by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to submit the plan by June 15. “It’s a matter of great pride that a large number of the workforce consists of women. It is the responsibility of employer organisations to improve working conditions of women,” Sisodia’s letter to the department secretary read.