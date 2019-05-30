Renovation of Red Line Metro won’t affect riders says DMRC

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is in the process of renovating the Red Line Metro, has vowed to take measures to ensure that the frequency of trains isn’t affected and there is no inconvenience to passengers on this line. It is likely that a huge chunk of work would be carried out at night to avoid disruption during operational hours.

The Red Line, spread across 21 stations between Rithala and Dilshad Garden, is one of the oldest and busiest Metro lines in the city. The work on Line 1 will be done at all the stations in phases.

“It will be ensured that there is no inconvenience to passengers during the renovation work,” a DMRC official, who asked not to be named, told this newspaper. He, however, added that the timings of renovation work will be decided once the tenders are finalized. “The tendering is in process at the moment and the deadline to complete the work is nine months after the tender is finalized.”

The Standard Operating Procedure for renovation work time in Metro lines varies based on the quantum and nature of work.The tenders have been floated for three stations — Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park.

Beautification

The DMRC has also planned to beautify and parking spaces, sidewalks and frontage on the Red line as part of the renovation project.Though there’s no specific word yet of what kind of artwork is being planned for the walls around and inside stations and installations on the Red line,

They are also looking at rectifying water seepage from the track bed by replacing expansion joints and removal of cable troughs.

Future planning

The corporation has also planned roof sheeting and structural portals painting in the future. They are also thinking of installing LED lights in place of the existing ones.

Repair disrupts services on Red Line

Metro services were disrupted on the Red Line on Wednesday. “Train services on Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section were operated on single line from 12.45pm to 1.45pm to repair some components of the overhead wire,” a DMRC official said.