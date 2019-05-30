Home Cities Delhi

Renovation of Red Line Metro won’t affect riders says DMRC

DMRC said work on the Red Line will be carried out at night to ensure commuters aren’t hit.

Published: 30th May 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is in the process of renovating the Red Line Metro, has vowed to take measures to ensure that the frequency of trains isn’t affected and there is no inconvenience to passengers on this line. It is likely that a huge chunk of work would be carried out at night to avoid disruption during operational hours.

The Red Line, spread across 21 stations between Rithala and Dilshad Garden, is one of the oldest and busiest Metro lines in the city. The work on Line 1 will be done at all the stations in phases.

“It will be ensured that there is no inconvenience to passengers during the renovation work,” a DMRC official, who asked not to be named, told this newspaper. He, however, added that the timings of renovation work will be decided once the tenders are finalized. “The tendering is in process at the moment and the deadline to complete the work is nine months after the tender is finalized.”

The Standard Operating Procedure for renovation work time in Metro lines varies based on the quantum and nature of work.The tenders have been floated for three stations — Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park.

Beautification

The DMRC has also planned to beautify and parking spaces, sidewalks and frontage on the Red line as part of the renovation project.Though there’s no specific word yet of what kind of artwork is being planned for the walls around and inside stations and installations on the Red line,
They are also looking at rectifying water seepage from the track bed by replacing expansion joints and removal of cable troughs.

Future planning

The corporation has also planned roof sheeting and structural portals painting in the future. They are also thinking of installing LED lights in place of the existing ones.

Repair disrupts services on Red Line

Metro services were disrupted on the Red Line on Wednesday. “Train services on Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section were operated on single line from 12.45pm to 1.45pm to repair some components of the overhead wire,” a DMRC official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro DMRC Red Line Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp