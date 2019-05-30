Home Cities Delhi

Services department issues orders for 10 per cent EWS quota execution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had supported 10% reservation to EWS after the Modi government announced it in January and sought Constitutional amendment for its implementation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Services department of the Delhi government has issued directions for implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in all direct recruitment effective from February 1 this year.

In January, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared 10per cent quota in education and government jobs to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), a key demand of the upper castes.

In a circular of the Services department, dated May 28 and issued by deputy secretary (services) Biju Raj on behalf of the Lt Governor, all the departments and other bodies of the Delhi government have been asked to ensure compliance of the quota provision.

“This is for compliance by all the departments, Corporations, Boards, Public Sector Units and Autonomous Bodies of Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) of Delhi,” the circular said.
The office of Lt Governor presently exercises jurisdiction over the Services department. The dispute between the Lt Governor’s office and the ruling AAP dispensation, on control over Services matters in Delhi, is sub-judice.

He had asked the Modi government to extend the Parliament session for passing a Constitutional Amendment Bill in this regard, saying AAP will support it.

(With PTI inputs)

