Addition of 6,200 seats under EWS quota

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Thursday announced that there will be an addition of around 6,200 seats to the total number in order to incorporate the reservation of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Student’s Welfare Dean Rajeev Gupta told the media that the university will release separate cut-offs for this category.The students, aspiring to get admission under the EWS quota, will have their income and assets certificate forensically examined.

After an increase of 10 per cent in the total, intake of seats will go up to 62,000 from 56,000. “Out of these 62,000 seats, 10 per cent, meaning 6,200, will be reserved for the EWS category,” said Rasal Singh, member of the academic council.The professor explained that the EWS quota is being implemented the same way as the OBC quota was in 2009-2010.

“There was an addition of 54 per cent seats and 27 per cent of the total intake was reserved for the OBC category,” he said, adding, “After implementing the 10 per cent addition this year, the university, like other institutions, has been directed to add 15 per cent extra seats, taking the total up to 71,000 for the next session.”

Singh said that there will be a “gradual” growth in the infrastructure, which is required to accommodate extra seats. He said that the cut-off for this category is “expected to have a minor difference” from that of the unreserved category.

The professor predicted that the cut-off for the unreserved category was going to have a marginal increase in comparison with the previous year.“Because the students have secured better marks, people are expecting the cut-off to go much higher than what was last year. But it is to be noted that there is also going to be an increase in the number of seats,” he said.