Home Cities Delhi

Addition of 6,200 seats under EWS quota

After an increase of 10 per cent in the total, intake of seats will go up to 62,000 from 56,000.

Published: 31st May 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi on Thursday announced that there will be an addition of around 6,200 seats to the total number in order to incorporate the reservation of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Student’s Welfare Dean Rajeev Gupta told the media that the university will release separate cut-offs for this category.The students, aspiring to get admission under the EWS quota, will have their income and assets certificate forensically examined.

After an increase of 10 per cent in the total, intake of seats will go up to 62,000 from 56,000. “Out of these 62,000 seats, 10 per cent, meaning 6,200, will be reserved for the EWS category,” said Rasal Singh, member of the academic council.The professor explained that the EWS quota is being implemented the same way as the OBC quota was in 2009-2010. 

Students fill admission forms at the
Hindu College | Shekhar yadav 

“There was an addition of 54 per cent seats and 27 per cent of the total intake was reserved for the OBC category,” he said, adding, “After implementing the 10 per cent addition this year, the university, like other institutions, has been directed to add 15 per cent extra seats, taking the total up to 71,000 for the next session.”

Singh said that there will be a “gradual” growth in the infrastructure, which is required to accommodate extra seats. He said that the cut-off for this category is “expected to have a minor difference” from that of the unreserved category.

The professor predicted that the cut-off for the unreserved category was going to have a marginal increase in comparison with the previous year.“Because the students have secured better marks, people are expecting the cut-off to go much higher than what was last year. But it is to be noted that there is also going to be an increase in the number of seats,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp