Army jawan writes to PM over safety of parents after goons issue threats

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An Indian Army jawan posted in Dibrugarh (Assam) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of his parents, who are living under constant fear of heavyweights threatening them to not go ahead with building a house under the PM’s Awas Yojana scheme in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

Coming to know about the letter written by Jasrath Singh Sisodiya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the Dewas district administration and police to take immediate action along with ensuring adequate arrangements for the safety of the jawan’s parents and other family members in Tonk Khurd area of West MP.

According to sources, Jasrath’s parents recently received the first installment of money under the PM’s Awas Yojana scheme. When the parents started building the house, some heavyweights of the area came and threatened to kill them and set the house ablaze if they went ahead.The parents have gone to the police station, Nagar Parishad and Tehsil to lodge their complaints. The father Jaskunwar and his wife Madhvi reportedly even raised the matter at the district administration-police’s Jan Sunwai last Tuesday.

Narendra Singh Saluja, the media coordinator for CM Kamal Nath, said, “The CM has immediately asked the Dewas district administration to act on the matter and ensure proper safety of the jawan’s family. We’re keeping tabs on what action is being taken by local police and the administration against the alleged wrong-doers.”

