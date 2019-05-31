Home Cities Delhi

As mercury continues upward climb, power demand hits 6,240 MW

With the city in the grip of a sultry, hot spell, the demand for power in the national capital has peaked to the season’s highest.

Published: 31st May 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the city in the grip of a sultry, hot spell, the demand for power in the national capital has peaked to the season’s highest. According to BSES, the power demand on Thursday rose to 6,240 mega watts, the highest this season. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7°C on Thursday. Peak power demand in areas of south and west Delhi, which had reached 3,081 MW during the summer of 2018, is expected reach around 3,200 MW this year. 

The consumption in east and central Delhi, which had touched 1,561 MW last year, is expected to touch around 1,640 MW this year.To meet the challenge and get a grip on so many varied and dynamic variables, BSES uses a mix of advanced statistical forecasting models.

 This accurate day ahead, intra-day and medium term demand forecasting is vital for optimal and cost effective planning in ensuring reliable power supply to consumers at an optimal cost.These load forecasting solutions give a near accurate demand prediction. Further, output of the statistical models, after being moderated using domain expertise helps in achieving the objective of optimal power planning and reliable supply while ensuring grid security in real time operations. 

The day ahead forecasting accuracy of 97% has been achieved in the capital, while the intra-day accuracy is at 98%.Discoms have made arrangements to source adequate electricity to meet the soaring demand of over 42 lakh consumers.Several states in North India are currently in the grip of a severe heatwave condition, which is expected to prevail for some days yet.
 

