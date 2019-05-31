Dalits thrashed by SP supporters for not voting for MSY

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After bonhomie during the general elections, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party cadres are back to being foes. Supporters of the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav thrashed villagers of Unva in Mainpuri for not voting for the SP patriarch.

People belonging to the Yadav community from Ngala Mandhata entered the village and started beating up the villagers, especially Dalits. Mulayam was in the fray from Mainpuri, considered to be his pocket borough. In 2019, the SP patriarch had won the seat with a margin of 94,389 votes — a climb down from over three lakh votes in 2014.

The victims were thrashed with canes and sticks. The perpetrators even opened fire but no one was hurt. Four persons were badly injured. After the incident, the State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman Brij Lal directed Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Shankar Rai to boost security in the affected village.

Brij Lal, former UP DGP, also directed the district police officials to identify the perpetrators and file a case against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Sources claimed that in the ruckus, a BSF jawan, Rinku, also a Dalit from the same village, managed to reach the police station to inform the cops. But the accused fled before the cops could arrive.

Guard who stopped burqa-clad women axed

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation removed one of the security guards who had stopped six burqa-clad women from boarding a train on Monday and also directed the security agency to sensitise the guards properly before posting them for duty at metro stations.