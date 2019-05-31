Delhi sizzles at 44.7 degrees as heatwave continues unabated

Rahiba R Parveen By

NEW DELHI: The heatwave, which has gripped vast swathes of North India, showed no signs of abating on Thursday, with the mercury touching an oppressive 44.7°C in the national capital and Palam, in the outskirts, sizzling at 46.8°C. The forecast holds little hope for residents as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 45°C in Delhi and 47°C at Palam over the weekend. Putting out a grim prediction, scientists at the regional weather forecasting centre (RMC) warned that the heatwave will continue till June 1.

“This is the first time in five years that the maximum temperature in the city has crossed 46°C. The prevailing weather condition (in North India) may be termed a severe heatwave. Usually, the mercury soars between the last week of May and first week of June,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior scientist, RMC, India Meteorological Organisation (IMD), told this newspaper.

He said the last time the maximum temperature in the national capital had touched 47°C was back in 2013.

The entire northern belt, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Northern Madhya Pradesh, is currently reeling under a severe heatwave condition. With the mercury on a runaway upward climb, residents in these states have been literally forced indoors in the face of sweltering heat.

Heatwave is referred to as a condition where the maximum temperature continues to be over 40°C over a prolonged period of time.

The temperature, said Met officials, was four notches above normal in Delhi and six degrees above normal at Palam.However, there could be some respite in store for residents from June 2. “Easterly winds are likely to blow in from Bay of Bengal on June 2 and will bring some respite for residents reeling under scorching heat. The winds will sweep Uttar Pradesh as well. A dust storm or thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, is also likely,” Shrivastava added.

The temperature at Lodhi Road was recorded at 45°C, while Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 46.4°C and 46°C respectively.The mercury has been on an upward climb since Wednesday. It touched 43°C in Delhi on Wednesday, while Palam throbbed at 46°C.Umbrellas and scarves were out as commuters braved the extreme heat. “While we are in the holy month of Ramzan, fasting in this extreme heat is proving to be a challenge. We felt thirsty and avoided stepping out during the day,” Tehmeena Ali, an MNC employee in South Delhi, said.The residents are eyeing heavenwards in the hope of some rain.

Stifling hot

