Home Cities Delhi

Delhi sizzles at 44.7 degrees as heatwave continues unabated

While putting out a grim forecast for the weekend, Met officials say a thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, could lash the city on June 2

Published: 31st May 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

A mother pulls a scarf over her face to escape the sweltering heat, as her daughter tags along | Parveen negi

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The heatwave, which has gripped vast swathes of North India, showed no signs of abating on Thursday, with the mercury touching an oppressive 44.7°C in the national capital and Palam, in the outskirts, sizzling at 46.8°C. The forecast holds little hope for residents as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 45°C in Delhi and 47°C at Palam over the weekend. Putting out a grim prediction, scientists at the regional weather forecasting centre (RMC) warned that the heatwave will continue till June 1.

“This is the first time in five years that the maximum temperature in the city has crossed 46°C. The prevailing weather condition (in North India) may be termed a severe heatwave. Usually, the mercury soars between the last week of May and first week of June,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior scientist, RMC, India Meteorological Organisation (IMD), told this newspaper.

He said the last time the maximum temperature in the national capital had touched 47°C was back in 2013.
The entire northern belt, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Northern Madhya Pradesh, is currently reeling under a severe heatwave condition. With the mercury on a runaway upward climb, residents in these states have been literally forced indoors in the face of sweltering heat.
Heatwave is referred to as a condition where the maximum temperature continues to be over 40°C over a prolonged period of time.

The temperature, said Met officials, was four notches above normal in Delhi and six degrees above normal at Palam.However, there could be some respite in store for residents from June 2. “Easterly winds are likely to blow in from Bay of Bengal on June 2 and will bring some respite for residents reeling under scorching heat. The winds will sweep Uttar Pradesh as well. A dust storm or thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, is also likely,” Shrivastava added.

The temperature at Lodhi Road was recorded at 45°C, while Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 46.4°C and 46°C respectively.The mercury has been on an upward climb since Wednesday. It touched 43°C in Delhi on Wednesday, while Palam throbbed at 46°C.Umbrellas and scarves were out as commuters braved the extreme heat. “While we are in the holy month of Ramzan, fasting in this extreme heat is proving to be a challenge. We felt thirsty and avoided stepping out during the day,” Tehmeena Ali, an MNC employee in South Delhi, said.The residents are eyeing heavenwards in the hope of some rain.

Stifling hot
The entire northern belt, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Northern Madhya Pradesh, is currently reeling under a severe heatwave condition. With the mercury on a runaway upward climb, residents in these states have been literally forced indoors in the face of sweltering heat and are largely keeping themselves indoors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heatwave Summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp