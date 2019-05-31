DU opens application process for UG courses

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi opened application process for all its undergraduate courses on Thursday for the next two weeks. The first cut-off for its 90 colleges will most likely be announced on June 20.Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students’ Welfare, told reporters that the university will open its registration process for post graduate, Mphil and Phd courses from June 3 for two weeks. Entrance tests for these courses and several UG courses will take place between June 26 and July 1. The university has tied up with National Testing Agency for this.

Colleges have been directed to conduct forensic examination of students’ documents from ICSE or other Boards, while the university has tied up with the CBSE for proofing documents. “The CBSE has shared records of students from 2014-2019,” Gupta said.He said full scholarships will be provided to students who have lost both parents or are unemployed and there will be half fee waiver for students from households where main earning members are dead. “The candidates won’t need to submit character, migration and transfer certificate anymore. The university won’t deposit original documents as well,” he added.

He said that the university will allow cancellation of admission only once and will charge `1,000 for it. The candidate can edit the form after registration for `100. The university claimed that the website has been made user-friendly so that applicants can fill them on their smartphones. “An in-built calculator to guide students about their eligibility for various courses and colleges is also in the works,” an official said.

Candidates can attend the open-day sessions along with their parents to understand the admission process on May 31, June 3 and 8 at the Conference Centre in North Campus. Sessions will be organised on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at colleges in South Campus.

Admission for evening colleges will take place along with regular colleges between 1 pm and 5 pm. “Twelve games, including softball, baseball, power lifting have been scrapped from sports quota,” an official said.

This year onwards, there will be different cut-offs for various subject combinations that candidates opt for under the BA programme. Marks of students who have Modern Indian Languages (MILs) as one of their main subjects in class XII will not be deducted when they enroll in UG courses this year. The university has included all 21 MILs in list of academic subjects. The university will put out a seat status of all colleges to update students.

Previous year’s cut-offs

Gargi College

Eco Hons 97%

Eng Hons 95.50%

BA Programme 92%

BCom Honours 96.50%

Hansraj College

Economics Honours 98%

English Honours 97.25%

BA Programme 96.25%

BCom Honours 97.50%

Hindu College

Economics Honours 98%

English Honours 98%

BA Programme 97%

BCom Honours 97.50 %

Kirori Mal College

Economics Honours 97.75%

English Honours 97%

PBA Programme 96%

BCom Honours 97.50%

What to knowTie-up with NTA for

entrance tests

Forensic examination of documents. Agency not identified yet

Integration with CBSE for verification of mark-sheets

Inclusion of all 22 scheduled languages

Different disciplines under the BA programme to have separate cut-offs

12 sports scrapped from quota

Yoga shifted from sports quota to ECA quota

EWS quota being incorporated with addition of 6,000 extra seats (total number of seats, including EWS, this year is 62,000)

Scholarships and fee waivers for orphans

The portal to remain open for next two weeks

No need to upload character certificate, migration, certificate, transfer certificate

No need to deposit original documents too

University claims the website made user-friendly so that applicants can fill the form from their phones as well

In-built calculator to guide students about their eligibility for various courses and colleges

Cancellation fee doubled to L1,000 from L500 last year (Allowed only once)

Fee for editing the form after registration is D100. (Allowed only once)

Entrance tests to take place between June 26 and July 1

First cut-off to be out most likely by June 20

Admission for evening colleges will be done along with the regular colleges between 1 pm and 5 pm

Open days between May 31 and June 10