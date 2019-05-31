Emotion bending, one fold at a time

chhavi bhatia By

Express News Service

Is the art of origami – the act of folding and unfolding paper – analogous to feelings? It is possible, as noticed in the inextricably intertwined lives of three people – an origami artist, a nerdy professor and his protégé – Animals Out of Paper, scripted by Pulitzer award-nominated American playwright Rajiv Joseph. Here, the art form is used to portray happiness, sorrow, longing…basically an entire rainbow of sentiments that prove to us we are mere mortals.

Brought to the national capital by Scene Stealers Productions, the play, originally set in America, has been adapted for Indian audiences. “Animals Out of Paper is a quirky comedy about the collision of mismatched people and the complicated ways we hurt, heal and love those around us. We have retained the original script, but our characters are based in India and speak colloquial English instead of slang-dominated American style. We have also removed other American references to make it as Indian as possible,” says Vivek Mansukhani, who plays Anando Chatterjee – an affable, earnest, nerdy professor, who camouflages with ease the many tales of sorrow fate dealt to him.

But Mansukhani insists that despite these cosmetic deviations, the play has a universal appeal. “The trio of Nina, Chatterjee and his protégé Suresh have faced a lot of hardships in their life. So much so that grief remains the predominant emotion in their lives. They have been caught up in their own complexities of life. The play talks about how quickly transient our emotional state is, how pain shifts perspectives, how loss alters the attitude of various people. It also makes us question our tolerance towards loved ones when their dark side surfaces,” reflects Mansukhani. He categorises Animals Out of Paper as a comedy with a dash of drama. “It has undercurrents of grief and melancholy. While love and longing are the overriding emotions, the play delves deep into grief, and how grief transforms us.”

The actor claims to have decided to enact the play in India on whim when he read the script and found the storyline “fairly simple” to comprehend and connect with. “The characters are not placed on an exalted pedestal, and it is about everyday life and emotions. For example, Nina. She is a world-renowned origami artist battling a ‘folding block’ and a broken marriage. As she fights with her own demons, she makes wallowing in self-pity a mechanism to deal with pain.”

When fate brings them together, it is a delight to watch their emotional reactions towards the other. Suresh, a whizkid and an origami genius in the making, challenges the old school Nina and her art form. Understandably, a very human emotion surfaces during that interaction, that being ego. About the role he essays, the actor finds Chatterjee to be a genial and optimistic guy who has taken every blow in his stride. But underneath this feel-good character are simmering layers of agony.