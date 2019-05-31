Home Cities Delhi

Former diplomat Jaishankar makes surprise entry into Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sprang a surprise by inducting new faces both technocrats and those hailing from humble backgrounds to his Cabinet.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar takes oath as union minister during the swearing-in ceremony at forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi Thursday May 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sprang a surprise by inducting new faces — both technocrats and those hailing from humble backgrounds — to his Cabinet. The biggest surprise was when former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar took oath as a Cabinet minister. Known to be close to Modi, Jaishankar, had previously held positions like the high commissioner to Singapore, and ambassador to China and the US, besides serving as foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018. 

The most notable new face in the new Cabinet, though, is Amit Shah, who is tipped to be the finance minister, according to sources.  There is also a social messaging in the selection of ministers from humble backgrounds as against UPA’s elitist image. 

ALSO READ | Amit Shah, ex-diplomat Jaishankar in 'new' Modi Cabinet, portfolios to be decided on Friday

These include Pratap Chandra Sarangi, an MP from Odisha’s Balasore seat. Known for his humble background and frugal lifestyle, Sarangi came to collect his MP identity card donning a jhola and without carrying even a mobile phone. Similarly, Rameshwar Teli from Assam’s Dibrugarh constituency, who took oath as a minister, belongs to the tea tribe community.

Of the two new women entrants — Chhattisgarh’s Renuka Singh Saruta and BJP MP Debasree Chaudhari from West Bengal — the former is a tribal MP. Besides Jaishankar and Shah, four others who were not part of the previous Modi government made it to the list of 25 Cabinet ministers. These include former Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Also a prolific Hindi writer, Nishank remained in the political wilderness of sorts for eight years. He retained the Haridwar seat by defeating Ambrish Kumar of the Congress by a huge margin of 2.59 lakh votes. There are a total of 20 new entrants in the new team. These include  Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy. 

Women ministers
While there is a record number of 78 women MPs this time in Parliament, the tally of women ministers in the government has gone down from eight to six with prominent leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Maneka Gandhi being dropped 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Amit Shah Modi 2.0 S Jaishankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp