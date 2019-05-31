Home Cities Delhi

Finally, Rahul emerges from exile

Congress president meets Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar and HD Kumaraswamy to discuss political scenario

Published: 31st May 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi meets Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After avoiding meeting his own party leaders, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and discussed the political situation. He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet.

Rahul Gandhi, who had offered to resign as party president after taking responsibility of the party’s Lok Sabha election debacle, met Singh and Pawar at their residence. Both leaders asked him to continue as party president. Kumaraswamy also visited Rahul Gandhi and discussed the current political scenario in the state where both parties are running a coalition government. 

“I called on AICC President Rahul Gandhi today. We spoke about the current political scenario in the State and how the coalition government is functioning smoothly. I appealed to Rahul Gandhi to not quit the AICC president position,” he tweeted after the meeting. Rahul Gandhi has been adamant about his resignation and had asked party leaders to find a new president. He has not been meeting party leadership. Ahead of the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1 where the newly-elected Congress MPs will elect their new leader, senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, Digvijay Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge held separate meetings.

Following the party’s second worst performance in elections, the Congress started first steps towards restructuring with its decision to stop sending party panelists on television debates for a month. “All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” said a statement issued by communications department chief RS Surjewala.

According to party sources, there is expected to be a complete revamp of the communications department. Many more heads are expected to roll as the party is preparing for massive organisational changes, including shifting many state in-charges and heads. Several Pradesh Congress committee heads have already offered to resign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp