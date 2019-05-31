Home Cities Delhi

Harsh Vardhan goes from Chandni Chowk to Cabinet

 Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan is the sole representative from Delhi, who was sworn in as a minister in PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet on Thursday.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh Vardhan, Modi Cabinet

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan is the sole representative from Delhi, who was sworn in as a minister in PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet on Thursday. One of the prominent leaders of Delhi, Vardhan was holding the charge of science and technology in previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated Congress heavyweight and two-time MP Kapil Sibal on the same seat.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah, ex-diplomat Jaishankar in 'new' Modi Cabinet, portfolios to be decided on Friday

Several BJP leaders in Delhi were expecting that Manoj Tiwari, local unit chief, and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, also a senior lawyer, might get ministerial berth. “Speculations were rife that Tiwari or Lekhi may be inducted in the new cabinet. Possibly, Vardhan’s experience and his seniority worked for him.

Tiwari may have been left out in view of the assembly elections in the city scheduled early next year. Under his leadership, the party has consistently been doing well,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader. The BJP retained all seven Lok Sabha seats and five of them — Tiwari, Lekhi, Parvesh Verma (west Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (south Delhi) and Vardhan — won the elections second time in a row.

 

Man of the moment
An ENT specialist, Harsh Vardhan is a five-time MLA from Krishna Nagar Assembly seat in east Delhi. During his tenure as the Health Minister of Delhi from 1993-1998, he also undertook the polio prevention programme which was replicated at the national level. He was awarded the Director-General’s Polio Eradication Champion Award Commendation Medal by the WHO in 1998. In 2017, he was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Chandni Chowk Modi Cabinet Modi 2.0

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp