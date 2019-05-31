Inspection finds 17 tuition centres unsafe

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Kejriwal government ordered an inspection of all coaching centres in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) identified as many as 17 tuition centres in the city as unsafe.The inspection was ordered in the wake of the devastating fire at a coaching centre in Gujarat’s Surat, which claimed the lives of over 20 students. The order was issued by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain to the DFS directing it to take strict action if the fire safety standards at coaching centres aren’t found up to the mark.

Areas such as Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar, which are home to a large number of coaching centres, would come under scrutiny now. During the first phase of inspection, any coaching centre operating from a high-rise building (more than four floors, excluding the stilt floor) will be shut down as a precautionary measure.

“During the inspection, 17 coaching centres were found to be unsafe. The owners of these establishments have been asked to make necessary changes to ensure compliance with the basic fire safety standards,” a high ranking DFS official said.Due to shortage of manpower, the inspection process of around 5,000 coaching centres spread across the city will be a lengthy one.

“We have set up different teams, which are conducting inspections in the city. However, the inspection will take time as only 51 officials are involved in the process. The DFS is facing a manpower crunch,” the official said.In the latest such incident in the city, a fire broke out at Kaveri Girls Hostel in Janakpuri, leaving at least six girls injured. Around 50 girls were evacuated from the building.

The fire is said to have started from an electric panel at the basement of the hostel. It later spread to the ground floor.The DFS claimed that there are not enough enforceable laws to make owners of such establishments fall in line. “There aren’t enough regulations in building by-laws for PG residences. The MCDs give them the necessary approvals. The DFS has no role to play in this,” Vipin Kental, Director, DFS, said.

