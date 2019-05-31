Process to pick concessionaire for Jewar airport underway

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA : Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) — the entity floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for implementing the airport project — on Thursday officially initiated the global e-bid for selecting the concessionaire who will develop the international airport at Jewar.

NIAL also launched its website by uploading the tender on it. It also launched its own Twitter handle. The single bid to select the developer for the Greenfield Noida International Airport (NIA) will be finalized on November 29. The first flight is expected to take off from NIA in 2023. The airport, second in the national capital region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, and billed to be the biggest in the country when fully operational, will cost an estimated `15,000 crore.

As per the Techno Economic Feasibility Report prepared by PWC for NIA’s development plan, there will be two runways of 4150x60metres for code F, parallel end-to-end taxiway, apron, terminal building, ATC building, cargo terminal building, maintenance and management buildings as well as a fire and electric sub-station.

According to NIAL officials, to encourage larger global participation, for the first time, biding has been opened for countries of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) — an intergovernmental economic organization with 36 countries — along with Indian contenders.“To promote investment, the NIA bid document has removed the clause of discounting OECD experience,” explained Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NIAL.

“In order to qualify for the bid, the bidder should have a minimum net worth of `1,250 crore with experience in executing projects in the airport sector worth more than `10,000 crore in the last 10 years. The concession period for NIA will be for 40 years with a provision for 30 years of extension after a re-bid. In addition to per passenger revenue, winning bidder will also pay a licence fee to NIAL.

NIAL will get a golden share in the Special Purpose Vehicle, which would be formed for the airport’s development.”A pre-bid conference is scheduled for July 15, while the last date for submission of bids is October 30. The technical and financial bids will be finalized on November 6 and 29 respectively.The UP government has decided to start preparing for the development of an additional 6 runways for the next phase. PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as consultant to conduct the study, which is expected to be completed in six months time.

WORK PLAN

NIA is planned to be built on 1,334 hectares of land

The first phase will have a total capacity of 12 million passengers ramping up to

70 million in the fourth phase

NIA is expected to start operations in 2022-23 and cater to an estimated 5 million passengers and 0.41 million cargo traffic

Passenger traffic can increase to 16 million by 2030 and will reach 71 million by 2044

Cargo traffic is estimated to increase to 1 million in 2031 and 3 million in 2044

Project cost of the NIA is L15,000 crore — L4086.54 crore in the first phase