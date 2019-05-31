Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia holds review meet to take stock of projects

 Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a high-level review meeting with various departments to take stock of major projects in the pipeline.

Published: 31st May 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a high-level review meeting with various departments to take stock of major projects in the pipeline.The meetings were held with tourism and technical education departments. On the agenda was the completion of eight more World Class Skill Centres beyond the seven operational ones.

The project is in line with the ambitious target of the AAP government to set up 25 World Class Skill Centres offering sophisticated trainings in verticals like hospitality, retail, tourism, event management, finance and digital marketing, among others.

Sisodia took stock of the progress made and pressed for time-bound completion of the project. It is expected to be completed in the next few months. During the meeting with top officials of the tourism department, the landscaping and beautification of Signature Bridge was discussed.

With the assembly elections scheduled early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which took a battering at the hands of the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls, are bidding for a turnaround in their fortunes. Since the numbing loss, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced hope that the development on the ground over the last five years would help the party return to power. He has also said that the promises made to the people should be met in time for the polls.Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with ministers where he stressed on fast-tracking major projects in the pipeline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp