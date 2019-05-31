Sisodia holds review meet to take stock of projects

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a high-level review meeting with various departments to take stock of major projects in the pipeline.The meetings were held with tourism and technical education departments. On the agenda was the completion of eight more World Class Skill Centres beyond the seven operational ones.

The project is in line with the ambitious target of the AAP government to set up 25 World Class Skill Centres offering sophisticated trainings in verticals like hospitality, retail, tourism, event management, finance and digital marketing, among others.

Sisodia took stock of the progress made and pressed for time-bound completion of the project. It is expected to be completed in the next few months. During the meeting with top officials of the tourism department, the landscaping and beautification of Signature Bridge was discussed.

With the assembly elections scheduled early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which took a battering at the hands of the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls, are bidding for a turnaround in their fortunes. Since the numbing loss, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced hope that the development on the ground over the last five years would help the party return to power. He has also said that the promises made to the people should be met in time for the polls.Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with ministers where he stressed on fast-tracking major projects in the pipeline.