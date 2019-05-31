Home Cities Delhi

Vadra grilled by ED over purchase of ‘illegal assets’

Published: 31st May 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Vadra afrer being quizzed by ED on Thursday | NAVEEN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Robert  Vadra on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, just the day on the new cabinet is swearing in.The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which ED claims, is allegedly owned by him.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.Vadra was dropped by his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi outside the agency’s office near India Gate here at about 10:30 AM.

Taking to Twitter and Facebook, Vadra said this is the 11th time he has appeared before probe agencies in cases against him and has been subjected to 70 hours of questioning so far.“I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations,” Vadra said in his posts.

Vadra has appeared before the agency multiple times in the past in this case.
The ED also last week moved a court here seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to Vadra in this case and the Delhi High Court had then issued notice to him seeking his response.
However a local court on Wednesday had reserved for June 3 its order to allow Vadra to travel abroad.

