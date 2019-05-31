Home Cities Delhi

YEIDA keeps D1,009 cr for Jewar project

 Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held its 65th board meeting on Thursday and tabled a budget of `3,684 crore keeping a large chunk for the upcoming airport at Jewar.

Published: 31st May 2019

H500 crore has been set aside for a proposed Metro link and multi-modal transport network to the airport

By Express News Service

NOIDA : Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held its 65th board meeting on Thursday and tabled a budget of `3,684 crore keeping a large chunk for the upcoming airport at Jewar.
Focusing on connectivity for the airport project, YEIDA has budgeted `1,009 crore for providing it with multi-modal connectivity, including Metro links, elevated roads and interchanges. Meanwhile, in order to take care of development costs, YEIDA has also enhanced its land rates across all categories of land use by 4 to 8 per cent. The last revision in land rates was in 2015.

According to officials, `425 crores has been kept aside for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA), `84 crore for a new cloverleaf interchange enhancing connectivity to NIA and `500 crore for a proposed Metro link and multi-modal transport network to the airport.

“While tender for the interchange has been initiated, the board has approved the construction for a Metro line from Knowledge Park-II in Greater Noida to airport in Jewar,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA, who also holds additional charge as CEO, Noida International Airport Limited. 

“This proposal will now be sent to the state government for further approvals and decision on funding pattern. Noida Metro Rail Corporation will be the nodal agency for the proposed Metro link,” he added.
The Metro project is estimated to cost around `7,000 crore and is expected to be completed when the first flight takes off from the NIA in 2023. “Even though the economic feasibility for the Metro link is not as per norms as there is no habitation in the YEIDA area yet, we are going ahead with the proposed Metro link as it will be needed to boost connectivity to the upcoming airport,” Singh said.

“There will be two parallel lines, one for the different sectors of Yamuna city and one direct line to connect to NIA,” he added.Officials further said that the Metro line will have 25 stations. There shall be 24 stations along the elevated portion and 1 underground station. The entire Metro corridor connecting the Jewar Airport via the Knowledge Park II will be 32 km long. Singh further said that RITES, a consultant for YEIDA, has been tasked with studying multimodal connectivity.

