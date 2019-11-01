Home Cities Delhi

AAP workers protest against stubble burning

He also said that as part of the protest, women’s cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will try to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

AAP workers demonstrate against stubble burning outside Haryana and Punjab Bhawans.

AAP workers demonstrate against stubble burning outside Haryana and Punjab Bhawans. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Led by senior leader Gopal Rai, AAP workers wearing masks demonstrated outside the Punjab and Haryana Bhawans on Thursday to protest the spike in pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in these states. 

Calling it a ‘Satyagraha’ against pollution, Rai said due to the stubble burning, the air quality of Delhi suddenly became “severe”.

“The Delhi government appealed to the Centre and the neighbouring states to provide facilities to the farmers to stop burning stubble. But neither the central government nor the governments of neighbouring states took any step in this regard,” he claimed.

Rai and other party members were seen wearing masks outside the two state bhawans to mark their protest.

READ HERE | Air quality 'very severe' in Delhi this season mainly due to stubble burning, say experts

He also said that as part of the protest, women’s cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will try to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

“Members of the women’s cell will give flowers to Home Minister Amit Shah and request him that the central government must intervene and take some strict steps as soon as possible so that the incidents of stubble burning in the neighbouring states stop,” Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP workers Delhi air quality stubble burning
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp