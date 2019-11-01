AAP workers protest against stubble burning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Led by senior leader Gopal Rai, AAP workers wearing masks demonstrated outside the Punjab and Haryana Bhawans on Thursday to protest the spike in pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in these states.

Calling it a ‘Satyagraha’ against pollution, Rai said due to the stubble burning, the air quality of Delhi suddenly became “severe”.

“The Delhi government appealed to the Centre and the neighbouring states to provide facilities to the farmers to stop burning stubble. But neither the central government nor the governments of neighbouring states took any step in this regard,” he claimed.

Rai and other party members were seen wearing masks outside the two state bhawans to mark their protest.

READ HERE | Air quality 'very severe' in Delhi this season mainly due to stubble burning, say experts

He also said that as part of the protest, women’s cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will try to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

“Members of the women’s cell will give flowers to Home Minister Amit Shah and request him that the central government must intervene and take some strict steps as soon as possible so that the incidents of stubble burning in the neighbouring states stop,” Rai said.