Home Cities Delhi

Chhath Puja ghats construction row: AAP & BJP fight intensifies

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said AAP workers were trying to “vitiate the atmosphere” before Chhath Puja.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja ghats

Sanjay Singh and AAP workers protest over Chhath Puja ghats construction. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The battle for Purvanchali votes saw both the AAP and the BJP take potshots at each other over the construction of ghats for Chhath Puja.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh sat on a dharna briefly to protest against what he termed as the BJP’s “dirty politics” over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhi’s Kalkaji. The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that BJP workers thrashed AAP workers when they tried to counter local councillor Subhash Bhadana’s opposition to a Chhath ghat inside an MCD park in Kalkaji.

Cabinet minister Kailash Gahlot, senior AAP leaders Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak and MLA Sanjeev Jha joined Singh at the protest in Greater Kailash. “The incident has exposed the true face of BJP. I won’t leave from here until BJP is exposed completely,” Singh said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said AAP workers were trying to “vitiate the atmosphere” before Chhath Puja. “History is witness to the fact that Chhathi Maiya punishes those who create hindrance in Chhath Puja,” said Tiwari.   

Earlier, Gahlot along with Tirth Yatra Committee chairman Kamal Bansal inspected the preparedness for Chhath festivities at Yamuna Ghats. Gahlot directed officials to ensure that devotees should not be inconvenienced at all.

“The number of ghats for Chhath Puja is more than 1100. This is a record for Delhi. We are ensuring that no devotee travels more than two km to perform puja,” he said, adding that all these works were done under the CM’s instruction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhath Puja Kalkaji
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp