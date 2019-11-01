Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air pollution: Ban on night-time construction extended in NCR region

The EPCA had earlier banned construction and operation of hot mix plants and stone crushers from 6pm-6am from October 26-30.

Image of air pollution used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Night-time construction ban in the NCR region has been extended by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and  Control) Authority till Saturday. The window of the ban, which starts from 6 pm, has also been increased to 10 am from the earlier 6 am, the Supreme Court-mandated body said on Thursday.

The ban on coal-based industries, barring power plants, in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh will also continue till Saturday. In Delhi, industries that have not shifted to piped natural gas will remain closed during the period, the EPCA said.

The directions come on a slew of recommendations from a Central Pollution Control Board-led anti-pollution task force that reviewed the situation in the National Capital Region on Wednesday.

The EPCA had earlier banned construction and operation of hot mix plants and stone crushers from 6 pm-6 am from October 26-30.

On Thursday, EPCA also directed Punjab and Haryana to take stringent action to curb stubble burning.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, the share of smoke from stubble burning had increased to 35 per cent, the season’s highest, on Wednesday and the toxic haze shrouding the city could be “purely” attributed to it.

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal also directed implementing agencies to intensify action against the burning of garbage and to strictly enforce the law.

READ HERE | Air quality 'very severe' in Delhi this season mainly due to stubble burning, say experts

