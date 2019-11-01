Master the art of gift wrapping

Home Cities Delhi

If you are a DIY (Do It Yourself) kind of person, these courses can help you make a simple gift look exotic.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

YOU can always get fancy gift wrapping done from the store assistant, but how about acquiring those skills yourself? Teaching you just that is Delhi-based Craft and Social Development Organisation (CSDO) with a slew of courses (see below). 

Shaukat Rehman, 32, who trains people at these workshops, says, “Apart from these daylong decoupage and packaging courses, we have a five-week complete trousseau packaging course, which includes complete introduction about raw material, ribbon handling and gift wrapping of all kinds. The course with classes on alternate days costs Rs 40,000 including raw material worth Rs 10,000. After doing this hands-on course, one just needs to put in their creativity to get the best designs.” 

There’s also a Japanese course training you in ‘beauty box’, ‘flowery gift surprise’, ‘clothing your gift’, ‘envelope glee’, ‘paper bag making’, and ‘fanny bottle decoration’. He says, “Japanese packing mainly involves pleating of paper to wrap gifts. Gifts are then adorned with ribbons and embellishments.”
The Baby Shower Course includes making of baby shower platter, envelopes, paper gift bags, and bouquets.

If you are a DIY (Do It Yourself) kind of person, these courses can help you make a simple gift look exotic. Rehman, who has been into the profession of packaging for 17 years and counting, says creativity is the key, and raw materials come secondary. Their courses work with papers like handmade, printed, pastel, plastic, jute, wrinkled and tissue sheets, and ribbons made from satin, paper and tissue.

“We use a variety of fabrics, artificial flowers and embellishments for trousseau packing. Meanwhile, decoupage is a European art that involves imported printed sheets cut and used to decorate gift items. This double-layered tissue paper has to be cut very carefully. This is what I teach at these workshops.”
Trousseau Packing Course (Nov 9-12), Rs 12,000; Japanese Packing Course (Nov 16) for Rs 12,000;  and Baby Shower Gifting Course (Nov 19) for Rs 2,500; at CSDO

