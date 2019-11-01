Matcha magic

By Express News Service

We have been consuming green tea for the last few years, which is a trend in India. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress from the body, and prevents ageing. If you take a cup daily, you fill up your body with an ample amount of antioxidants.

We all know how beneficial it is for our body, but have you heard about matcha or matcha green tea? Matcha is nothing, but finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, wherein the whole leaves are ingested in our body. It’s a more potent source of nutrients over steeped green tea, because water can only extract a fraction of the benefits of green tea, whereas the majority of nutrients actually remains unused, trapped in the tea leaves bag or tea leaves itself. Matcha is prepared by stone grounding tea leaves, which provides you with powerful nutrients of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and so on. A few health benefits of matcha in detail:

L-Theanine helps your body to boost the production of alpha waves in the brain, which encourages relaxation and induces an intense feeling of mental clarity, for a more alert state of mind; the same state of mental wellbeing can be found in people doing meditation and yoga practice.

Matcha tea contains antioxidants known as catechins and, in particular, the catechin is EGCg (Epigallocatechin gallate). This antioxidant provides potent properties that fight cancer and other diseases in body. EGCg and other catechins thwart the effects of free radicals, which can lead to cell and DNA damage and make the body age faster. Almost 60 per cent of the catechins in matcha is EGCg, which helps your body if consumed daily.

This tea utilises fat as an energy source, wherein the catechins activate our body’s thermogenic fat-burning activity. In a study, it was found that matcha leads to significant reduction in BMI and inches, as the body’s fat burning mode gets activated. Plus, the EGCg (epigallocatechin gallate) increases CCK-cholecystokinin. Drink matcha an hour after your meal, and it will help you feel full and resist those extra snacks.

You can even make a matcha face mask, and use it in your skin care regimen. The catechins in the tea work to confine and deactivate free radicals present in the skin, which slow down signs of aging, addresses acne, pimples, skin issues and so on. It’s gentle for all skin types.

This tea helps us to safely cleanse and purge the body of harmful elements. Chlorophyll is the element that gives green tea and other plants their signature colour. This itself is a powerful detoxifier, which helps you eliminate toxins from the body. Since matcha is carefully shade-grown, it is a great source of chlorophyll, compared to other green teas – thus, making it a superior daily detox. So sit back, relax and enjoy a cup of matcha green tea.