No RDX, just Diwali goodies in 'suspicious' bag at Delhi airport terminal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was all well as it ended well at the IGI T3 airport drama, when the "suspicious" bag recovered a day ago turned out to be not filled with explosive RDX, but chocolates, cashews and sweets, in all probability Diwali goodies.

A Delhi Police official on Friday first discovered the suspicious-looking bag near pillar no. 4 at the arrival area of the airport terminal.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on duty at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 terminal took it in custody.

Sniffer dogs also indicated that the bag could be containing highly explosive substance. Following which due measures were taken to ascertain the nature of the danger contained in the bag.

"The bag has been removed from the spot and put in a coolant, and it will stay there for the next 24 hours before the team checks its content. The CCTV footage is being checked to identify the owner," said CISF spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh.

It was only after the owner of the bag reported back to the airport police that he forgot the bag full of goodies in a hurry at the T3 terminal that things cleared.

The bag was first spotted by CISF jawan V.K. Singh, who alerted others. Sniffer dog, Guide, signalled the bag being suspicious, all the top officials and related agencies were alerted.