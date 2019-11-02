Home Cities Delhi

Unclaimed bag triggers bomb scare at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

The bag was claimed 16 hours later by a passenger who had forgotten it outside T-3, thus diffusing the situation

CISF forces deployed at IGI Airport, T-3, after a bag suspected of containing RDX

CISF forces deployed at IGI Airport, T-3, after a bag suspected of containing RDX was found. | (Photo |EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unattended bag was found at Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday, CISF said, adding that there was an indication that the bag contained RDX. Officials though later said that the bag was claimed by a passenger who had forgotten it outside  Terminal-3.

The baggage was found at arrival forecourt area of Terminal 3 of the airport. The incident was reported at 12.56 am when the unattended black trolley bag was found lying unattended near pillar number four.
A CISF constable, deployed at the arrival forecourt area, informed his shift in-charge and other authorities concerned about the matter.

Immediately, an EVD check of the same was carried out, which found a positive signal of RDX inside the bag. The baggage was also checked by a sniffer dog, which also gave a positive signal for explosive. Immediately, the BDDS team was called and the area was cordoned off. Movement of vehicles and passengers too were brought to a halt.

At 1.30 am, a BDDS team reached the location and acted as per standard operating procedure. X-ray images of the said bag were taken by the BDDS team. Subsequently, the baggage was safely transported to a cooling pit in an isolated area with the help of Threat Containment Vehicle) at 2.55 am.

Thereafter, complete search & sweeping of the arrival area was conducted by CISF, and after completion of the search, movement of passengers and vehicles was restored at 3.30 am. The passenger, who was identified as Shahid Hussain by officials, contacted police authorities after over 16 hours of losing his bag.

The bag contained a laptop, its charger, some toys and clothes, they said, declaring there was no RDX or any other explosive in the bag, which was opened in the presence of the claimant. Police  said he was a part of a group of four people and had forgotten the bag outside the airport’s Terminal-3 after he arrived from Mumbai.

