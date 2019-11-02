Work hard to get Delhi Assembly ticket, says Prakash Javadekar

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Prakash Javadekar, on Friday, directed Delhi councillors to pull up their socks and discharge their duties diligently instead of making rounds to the offices of senior party functionaries in want of tickets for assembly elections in the national capital.



Javadekar, who was made in-charge of the local BJP unit for assembly elections in August, also directed them to initiate cleanliness drives.

The union minister also told the councillors to “educate” themselves about the Central government’s decision about granting ownership rights in unauthorised colonies through one-on-one meetings with voters in their respective wards.

These instructions were given in a poll preparation meeting of BJP councillors held at Delhi BJP headquarters, on Friday afternoon, in which its president Manoj Tiwari, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, and general secretary Rajesh Bhatia were also present. BJP’s national vice-president Shyam Jaju was also part of the proceedings.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that the councillors were straightaway told not to expect a ticket for the upcoming polls.

“Prakashji clearly said that no complaint should come against any councillor. He added that in assembly polls, the party’s image will be determined by their performance,” he said.



Quoting Javadekar, another party leader said, “Image of previous councillors was not good, therefore, all were replaced in last civic elections. So, all of them should work, be on the ground, and prove their worth so that they can be reinstated. Don’t approach leaders for assembly election ticket”.



To beat anti-incumbency in municipal elections in 2017, the BJP didn’t give tickets to incumbent councillors.

At present, the party has 181 councillors across three municipal corporations in Delhi. According to party leaders, all of them attended the Friday meeting except 10-12 councillors.



Javadekar also expressed his dissatisfaction over the local unit’s inability to counter freebies and other schemes being offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said another BJP functionary.