Home Cities Delhi

Work hard to get Delhi Assembly ticket, says Prakash Javadekar

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that the councillors were straightaway told not to expect a ticket for the upcoming polls.

Published: 02nd November 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Prakash Javadekar, on Friday, directed Delhi councillors to pull up their socks and discharge their duties diligently instead of making rounds to the offices of senior party functionaries in want of tickets for assembly elections in the national capital.

Javadekar, who was made in-charge of the local BJP unit for assembly elections in August, also directed them to initiate cleanliness drives.

The union minister also told the councillors to “educate” themselves about the Central government’s decision about granting ownership rights in unauthorised colonies through one-on-one meetings with voters in their respective wards.   

These instructions were given in a poll preparation meeting of BJP councillors held at Delhi BJP headquarters, on Friday afternoon, in which its president Manoj Tiwari, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, and general secretary Rajesh Bhatia were also present. BJP’s national vice-president Shyam Jaju was also part of the proceedings.     

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that the councillors were straightaway told not to expect a ticket for the upcoming polls.

“Prakashji clearly said that no complaint should come against any councillor. He added that in assembly polls, the party’s image will be determined by their performance,” he said.

Quoting Javadekar, another party leader said, “Image of previous councillors was not good, therefore, all were replaced in last civic elections. So, all of them should work, be on the ground, and prove their worth so that they can be reinstated. Don’t approach leaders for assembly election ticket”.

To beat anti-incumbency in municipal elections in 2017, the BJP didn’t give tickets to incumbent councillors.  

At present, the party has 181 councillors across three municipal corporations in Delhi. According to party leaders, all of them attended the Friday meeting except 10-12 councillors.

Javadekar also expressed his dissatisfaction over the local unit’s inability to counter freebies and other schemes being offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said another BJP functionary.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Polls Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp