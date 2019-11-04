Home Cities Delhi

Lack of clarity among bidders is a challenge, says director of Bid & Hammer Ankush Dadha

Aukush Dadha from Bid & Hammer discloses the range of stellar works by top Indian artists at their upcoming online auction

Published: 04th November 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ankush Dadha

Ankush Dadha

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

Ahead of the online art auction to be scheduled on November 7 and 8, fine art auctioneers Bid & Hammer (B&H) organised its Delhi preview at Delhi’s Shangri-la’s Eros Hotel on Friday. The event which featured and titled Traditional, Modern & Contemporary Indian Art, brought forth many distinct pieces.

Ankush Dadha, director, Bid & Hammer, spoke with The Morning Standard on the forthcoming auction while highlighting some of the major roadblocks for the business. 

What are the major highlights of this auction?

Manjit Bawa’s trademark work depicting a lady with parrot and MF Husain’s 1977 acrylic-on-canvas that was done at the peak of his obsession with Horses along with a stellar work of St. Gonsalo Garcia, a missionary turned merchant to first saint of India, attributed to the painter price Raja Ravi Varma are our top draws. Paintings by J Swaminathan, a 1950’s exclusive oil-on-paper by VS Gaitonde and rare paintings on jute fabric by FN Souza along with a mosaic style watercolour by NS Bendre, both from the same period, will interest all the serious collectors.

When and how Bid & Hammer was set up?

B&H was set up over a decade ago with a multi-disciplinary team of experts when the domestic auction scene only had a couple of players offering just paintings. Our objective was to not only further develop the market in this category but also expand it by introducing auctions covering the entire gamut of fine art, antiques, jewellery, memorabilia and collectables.

(Clockwise) Artworks by Raja Ravi Varma, Rekha Rao, Manjit Singh and Bharat Thakur are set to go under the hammer.

How did you venture into auction business?

Coming from a family with a very rich history and entrepreneurial background, and having grown up with art all around me, it was a natural desire to take the legacy of my family and in particular my father forward. Having been a collector, connoisseur and specialist in colonial and modern Indian art, he encouraged me and my brother to get involved in setting up an auction house that would cater to all types of collectors.

What are the major challenges an auctioneer experiences?

Lack of clarity on part of bidders on the lots they want to bid on or the price points they are willing to go upto, time lags when there are simultaneously online and tele bids along with floor bidders, lack of interest in a star lot and on the other hand over zealousness on part of bidders to acquire a lot. or multiple bidders who keep outbidding each other resulting in auctions that take 4-5 hours to complete.

Other names in B&H’s auction roster

FN Souza, GR Iranna, Jamini Roy, KK Hebbar, Laxman Pai, Rabindranath Tagore, Ramkinkar Baij, Thota Vaikuntam, VS Gaitonde, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bid & Hammer Ankush Dadha
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp