Smog hides the sun as Chhath Puja concludes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of women paid obeisance to the rising sun on Sunday morning along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city to mark Chhath Puja, braving severe pollution and rain.



The thick blanket of smog hanging over the city, however, denied the devotees a view of the rising sun.

The offering to the sun was made around 6.35 am, with the women pouring cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items they carried.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari were among the political figures who attended the Chhath Puja.



ALSO READ: 30 die in wall collapse, stampede, drowning during 'Chhath' in Bihar



The chief minister tweeted that it was a matter of pride that the Chhath festival was celebrated on such a large scale in Delhi.



Earlier, Purvanchali people had to go far for Chhath, but the government this time prepared ghats near their houses, he said.

The Delhi government had set up over 1,100 ghats along the river Yamuna as well as in parks and other public places across the city.“Sought blessings for our Delhi family by offering Arghya to the rising Sun. May Chhath Maiya fulfil wishes of all, and bless them with health and prosperity,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.



Delhi BJP chief Tiwari visited many ghats and offered ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun. He also rendered Chhath songs in Bhojpuri, joining in the festivities.

Political festival?



With Delhi headed for Assembly polls early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress engaged themselves closely with the festival celebrated by Purvanchalis, natives of Bihar and Eastern UP.