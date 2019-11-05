Home Cities Delhi

Abhishek Manu Singhvi moots 2-4 capitals for India including Amaravati and Ranchi

Published: 05th November 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi enveloped in thick smog, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday suggested separate capitals for the country and named Amaravati and Ranchi in this regard. Singhvi was suggesting a solution of having two or four capitals in the wake of Delhi’s surging pollution levels.

“This entire choking of Delhi makes me see what is happening around the world. Indonesia is shifting its capital. Australia has Canberra for smooth admin functioning only. Why not have two to four capitals in India?” Singhvi tweeted.

“Separate capitals cos (because) Delhi is already very strained for land & resources. Suggesting Mumbai and Calcutta is no good,” he said.

“Amravati and Ranchi is a good idea. Parliament and SC can have alternate sessions. MPs don’t need permanent houses, one is enough.”

The National Capital Region has been engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since Diwali on October 27. On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 494, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.

(With PTI inputs)

