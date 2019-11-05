Delhi pollution: Neighbouring states not immune to health woes

Home Cities Delhi

Over the last few days, city hospitals recorded a significant spurt in OPD patient count.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The toxic air in the city is not just posing a health hazard for Delhiites but also for residents in neighbouring states, claimed experts.

Over the last few days, city hospitals recorded a significant spurt in OPD patient count. Most were found to be suffering from COPD, Asthma or Bronchitis owing to exposure to high level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants.

“Many of the patients who visited Delhi hospitals from border states complained of respiratory distress. Hence, it’s quite clear that the impact of pollution on health is the same in other states as it is in Delhi,” Vikas Maurya, Pulmonologist, Fortis Hospital, said.

According to SK Chhabra, head, Department of Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care Medicine at Primus Hospital, the topography of the northern Gangetic plain is one of the many factors to blame for its battle with pollution woes.

“From Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to Ghaziabad and Kanpur, the whole northern Gangetic plain is severely affected by air pollution,” Chhabra said.

When breathing is pain
Over the last few days, the city  hospitals saw a spurt in the count of patients complaining of respiratory distress

