Home Cities Delhi

Final arguments on ED's plea to cancel Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail on November 25: Delhi HC

Vadra is facing allegations of money-laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, estimated to be worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

Published: 05th November 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear on November 25 final arguments on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar listed the matter for further hearing after the ED's counsel informed the bench that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was busy in the Supreme Court.

The probe agency had earlier told the court that it wanted custodial interrogation of Vadra because the "money chain" in the case filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was allegedly directly linked to him.

ALSO READ: ED seeks custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in laundering probe

Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was not cooperating with investigators, the ED had claimed.

Vadra is facing allegations of money-laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, estimated to be worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

Vadra has opposed the ED's plea, saying there was not a single instance of his non-cooperation in the investigation and there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the agency had already seized from him every document pertaining to the case.

The ED was conducting a "fishing and roving enquiry" and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he has claimed.

The probe agency sought cancellation of Vadra's anticipatory bail on the ground that it requires his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.

On the possibility of flight risk, Vadra said in his reply, "The conduct of the respondent (Vadra) in returning to India from abroad voluntarily upon reading press reports that ED was investigating him made it abundantly clear that Vadra had no intention whatsoever of fleeing the country and was determined to stay in India and clear the name."

No specific allegation has been made by the agency to suggest that Vadra has in any way attempted to or actually succeeded in tampering with any evidence or witness, the reply said.

"Vadra has no properties outside India whatsoever nor does he have any beneficial ownership of any property outside India," the reply stated.

It has added that Vadra has never received any 'kickback' for any 'deal' and any allegation of this nature is completely false.

Vadra's lawyers have alleged that the sole purpose of the ED is to cause prejudice against him in the mind of the court and the public.

While granting anticipatory bail to Vadra, the trial court had on April 1 directed him to not leave the country without prior permission and also to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Vadra Robert Vadra anticipatory bail ED Delhi Delhi HC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp