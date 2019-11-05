Home Cities Delhi

Polls for court bodies postponed as lawyers step up stir against cops

The Bar Council of India appealed to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony at
the courts.  

Lawyers shout slogans against the police during a protest outiside Tis Hazari Court.

Lawyers shout slogans against the police during a protest outiside Tis Hazari Court. (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The elections for the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma courts that were supposed to be held this week have been postponed till further ordinance, stated a High Court order on Monday. The order came in the wake of the ongoing protests by lawyers against police for the alleged attack on two of them at Tis Hazari on Saturday.

No cases were registered against lawyers in the incident reported on Monday at Saket court. A bunch of them went allegedly went on the rampage, vandalising public property and attacking a policeman.
the courts.  

ALSO READ | Tis Hazari violence: Delhi Police shunts top official

While the council asked them to resume their court work from Tuesday, the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts said that they would continue the protest.“Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue till the arrest of police persons who fired at lawyers. In order to ensure success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully,” Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the committee, said.

ALSO READ | Six cases registered in clash between police, advocates at Tis Hazari Court

While videos of the violence outside Saket court and at Tis Hazari court surfaced, there was an evident rift between the lawyers and the policemen, who chose to sit across the road as the advocates protested.
The media was not allowed to enter the court premises and the protesting lawyers were accused of threatening at least two journalists. “I was at the entrance and they didn’t let me enter. One of them said I would be in trouble if I tried to enter,” a journalist said.

On Sunday, the High Court suspended two assistant sub-inspectors and ordered transfer of two others. It also ruled that no coercive action would be taken against lawyers. The precincts of Tis Hazari turned a war zone on Saturday as lawyers and policemen came to blows over a parking issue.

Fight escalates

While the Bar Council of India asked the protesting lawyers to resume their court work from Tuesday, the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts said that they would continue their protest.  They said the protest would continue till the policemen, who they said opened fire at them, are arrested

