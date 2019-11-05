Home Cities Delhi

Toxic smog in Delhi emerging a new challenge for airlines

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport.

Published: 05th November 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport.

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Thick fog during winters has been forcing airlines to cancel and delay flights in Delhi for years, but alarmingly high level of air pollution has emerged as a new challenge for air-carriers and the airport operator.

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport.

The air quality and visibility have marginally improved on Monday, but aviation experts see flight diversion a major cause for concern as it inconveniences thousands of passengers in just a few hours.

ALSO READ: Delhi pollution - Neighbouring states not immune to health woes

"The poor visibility cannot be assigned entirely to pollution, but it is certainly a major contributor. The policy-makers need to do something about this on an urgent basis. Delay, diversion or cancellation of flights cause huge losses to airlines and inconvenience passengers," said Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air and former India head of Qatar Airways.

Many experts maintain that the problem of pollution in Delhi is largely man-made and can be rectified. They blame vehicular emission, a large cluster of industries, stubble burning in the neighbouring states and burning of crackers during the festive season.

ALSO READ: PMO to find permanent solution for Delhi's air pollution

"It is not natural. It is completely man-made. The government should show strong will power to tackle the issue. Many times the government does not want to act given that farmers constitute a big vote bank and hence they are not stopped from burning stubble," an airline executive said wishing not to be named.

As per an executive working at the Delhi airport, visibility had fallen to 50 metres on Sunday leading to diversion of flights to nearby cities like Amritsar, Jaipur and Lucknow.

With the national capital fast becoming a hotspot of pollution, it has drawn international attention. The city is seen as one of the most polluted ones in the world with foreign tourists thinking twice before landing into the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi airlines Delhi Air Pollution Air Pollution
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp