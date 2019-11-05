What will you achieve by Odd-Even? Supreme Court questions Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Delhi government for implementing the Odd-Even scheme without even providing enough public transport, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to explain the rationale behind bringing in the scheme to curb the increasing pollution.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta directed the state government to submit data on Odd-Even by November 8 to show how this scheme has fared in the past. The court told the government that the response should be based on the data collected by the authorities as regards to the effectiveness of the scheme when it was exercised the last time.



The odd-even scheme, which entails cars with even last digits to run on even days and with odd last digits to run on odd days of the month, will be in force from November 4 until November 15.



“What will you achieve by odd-even scheme by stopping cars from plying? More autos and taxis will ply,” the bench remarked. On this, Delhi government counsel said, “But autos and taxis are on CNG.” This led the bench to respond, “Banning diesel vehicles on roads is still understandable but what is the point in banning private vehicles when two-wheelers are allowed.”

The top court said wide publicity has to be given to its orders on pollution through radio, television and print media, so that panchayats are aware of their responsibilities. IIT Delhi Prof Mukesh Khare, who appeared before the court, said, “We need to immediately address four major factors that contribute to pollution: stubble burning, spraying water to suppress dust, stop burning of waste and addressing dust from unpaved roads.”



The hearing also saw representation by MoEF, through the joint secretary, who said that the government is taking necessary steps to cut down the pollution level. Justice Misra said, “Issuing directions to Chief Secretaries is not enough; we want some concrete measures for immediate relief.”



“Farmers can’t kill others for their livelihood. We have no sympathy for them if they continue doing this,” the bench said.



EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, who was also present during the hearing, insisted chief secretaries of respective states should be held accountable.

PMO seeks long-term solution



Holding a review meeting for the second consecutive day, Principal Secretary to the PM, PK Mishra pointed out that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution, a statement by PMO said

NGT summons chief secretary



Taking cognisance of high pollution levels in Delhi, NGT bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel asked officials from the Delhi government, CPCB, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Environment Ministry to appear before it at 10.30 am on Tuesday