Home Cities Delhi

Day two of Odd-Even scheme sees a huge spike in violations

Blaming the AAP government for deteriorating pollution level in the city, the BJP leaders said that the court had rightly questioned the purpose of Odd-Even.

Published: 06th November 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Schools children and activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest to demand clean air India Gate in New Delhi on 05 November 2019.

Schools children and activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest to demand clean air India Gate in New Delhi on 05 November 2019. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar0

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the Odd-Even car rationing scheme in the city, the number of violators saw a huge increase in the total challans issued. 562 challans were issued on Tuesday including 213 by traffic police, 157 by the transport department and 192 by the revenue department. The total number of challans issued on Monday was 271.

On the other hand, the BJP stepped up its attack on the Delhi government for its odd-even scheme on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha MP and former chief of Delhi BJP Vijay Goel and MP Parvesh Verma writing to the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia seeking details of efforts made by them to control air pollution in the last five years in the national capital.

Referring to his ten-point letter to the AAP leaders, Goel said that the Supreme Court had vindicated his stand. “Yesterday, the Supreme Court had questioned the Delhi government as to why private four-wheeler cars have been prohibited from odd-even scheme when over 70% of vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and taxis have been exempted,” he said. 

Blaming the AAP government for deteriorating pollution level in the city, the BJP leaders said that the court had rightly questioned the purpose of Odd-Even.

Meanwhile, terming the situation grave and a matter of concern, Congress leader Shatrughan Singh said that responsibility for the mess should be fixed and the government should immediately take short-term measures to control the rising air pollution.“The concern over the matter is quite obvious. There should be joint efforts to resolve the crisis. Odd-even does not matter,” he said speaking at press conference at Delhi Congress headquarters on Tuesday.  

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the scheme. “OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads,” he tweeted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Odd even scheme Delhi pollution Delhi traffic
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp