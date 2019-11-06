Home Cities Delhi

Family members protest assault on cops in Delhi 

The families demanded justice and said they were “hurt” by the way policemen were beaten up by lawyers inside the court premises.

Delhi Police personnel gather outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on policemen by lawyers on Tuesday. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Family members of Delhi Police personnel, including women and the elderly, came out in hundreds on Tuesday to protest against attacks on the men in uniform at the Saket and Karkardoma courts on Monday. 

Last Saturday, a scuffle between lawyers and policemen at the Tis Hazari court complex had escalated to violent clashes, injuring several police personnel and some advocates. The Delhi High Court had directed on Sunday that no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of FIRs lodged with regard to Saturday’s clashes.

On Monday, videos from Saket and Karkardoma courts surfaced, showing advocates beating up policemen. 

“If you are attacking the one who protects you, what do you expect? This is the end of law and order, and the attack by lawyers is absolutely condemnable. We feel humiliated, insulted, and demand justice,” said Koman Kumari, who was protesting in solidarity with her husband, who works with Delhi Police. 

Uday Singh (66) had joined the protest for his daughter-in-law, who is in the police.

“I am here because I know how policemen and women work. Their jobs are very challenging and they continue to be vulnerable on all sides. What happened was wrong and steps should be taken to not let such kind of attacks on the police occur ever again,” Singh told this newspaper. 

The families held a protest at India Gate and later joined the policemen protesting outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

They carried placards saying, “Protectors need protection”, “Are lawyers above law?” and “Where are the human rights of police?” 

After the Tis Hazari violence, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors were suspended. The families demanded revocation of their suspension. Family members of police personnel also staged dharnas at several other places in the national capital.

