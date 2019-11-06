Home Cities Delhi

Former officers flag Delhi Police leadership issues

Ex-DGP of UP Vikram Singh said that the situation would not have gone out of hand if Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik had handled the matter properly.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retired police officers spoke openly about leadership issues in Delhi Police on Tuesday as the national capital witnessed an unprecedented protest by thousands of police personnel, who gheraoed their headquarters demanding action against lawyers following clashes between the police and lawyers on Saturday at the Tis Hazari court complex.  

Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, Vikram Singh, said he fully supported the cops demanding an unbiased probe and that the situation would not have gone out of hand if Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik had handled the matter properly. Singh, however, said the agitation by policemen had brought a bad name to the uniform. 

“My sympathies are with the Delhi Police, but I don’t agree with the agitation part.  It has brought a bad name to the uniform. As the saying goes, there are bad no soldiers, there are only bad generals. The police chief should have taken a stand when cops were thrashed by lawyers.”

Prakash Singh, who served as the BSF chief and as the chief of Assam and UP Police, tweeted, “A country where policemen are being thrashed almost every week in one district or the other can be said to be on the verge of disorder, if not anarchy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police lawyers Tis Hazari clash
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp