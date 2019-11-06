Home Cities Delhi

Khaki rage as police personnel hit Delhi’s streets, boo Commissioner

The stir was later called off after the protesters were assured that their demands would be considered. 

Published: 06th November 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel hold a candle light protest at the Delhi Police HQ.

Police personnel hold a candle light protest at the Delhi Police HQ. (Photo | special arrangement)

By Mudita Girotra & Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Delhi Police personnel, some on duty and in uniform and others who had finished work, took to the streets on Tuesday and held an unprecedented 11-hour protest at the gates of the police headquarters, demanding action against lawyers who allegedly attacked their colleagues at the Tis Hazari Court last week. 

The sloganeering policemen, all belonging to junior ranks, ignored at least three appeals made by senior officers, including Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, to call off their protest. Instead, they jeered, booed and defied their officers, signalling a breakdown of leadership and discipline. 

The protesters shouted slogans such as “Hamara CP kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho (Our Police Commissioner should be like Kiran Bedi)”, “We want justice” and “We want a Union”. 

In 1988, when incumbent Puduchery Lt-Governor Bedi was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in north Delhi, she stood by her men and came down heavily against lawyers when they objected to one of their colleagues being brought to the court handcuffed. 

“The suspended police officials should be reinstated and the CP should revoke biased orders given by the court,” demanded Sub Inspector Shilpi Gupta. Following the Saturday incident, the HC had on Sunday ordered the transfer of Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh, who allegedly ordered lathi charge on lawyers, and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, who allegedly ordered firing. 

Head Constable Neeraj said, “In every matter, police are made scapegoats. We are not allowed to exercise our power. After what happened, we are scared to wear our uniform.” 

Service rules bar policemen from holding protests. The demonstration had the Centre on its toes and caught the attention of the courts. The Delhi HC issued notice to the Bar Councils of India and Delhi on a plea filed by Home Ministry seeking clarification on the court’s order of no coercive action against the advocates in the FIRs registered against them. 

ALSO READ: Former officers flag Delhi Police leadership issues

The stir was later called off after the protesters were assured that their demands would be considered. 

Soon after the protest started, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called for a report. Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary called Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and asked him to “fix the problem at the earliest”. Within hours, a report was submitted giving details of the incident, following which MHA filed its clarification plea in the HC. 

Sources in the MHA said the Centre is “unhappy” at the manner in which the matter got escalated.  The view in the government is that the Delhi Police leadership failed to control the situation, leading to adverse public perception.

The MHA tasked LG Anil Baijal with defusing the situation who assured action and announced compensation for the injured policemen. The protesting policemen agreed to call off the stir  late in the evening after they were assured that their demands would be looked into. Earlier, IAS officers’ association condemned the “cowardly action” against the police personnel”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police protest Tis Hazari clash lawyers Amulya Patnaik
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp