Odd-even rule: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot monitors implementation

NEW DELHI: ON the second day of the odd-even scheme on Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot monitored its implementation and said he was happy to see vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit on the city’s roads.

The transport minister visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the road rationing scheme that allows vehicles with odd and even number plates to ply on alternate days.

“#OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads,” Gahlot said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the transport minister said, “We all should encourage carpooling/sharing.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed on Monday that the exercise on the first day was “successful” as 15 lakh cars were off the roads.

As many as 259 violaters were fined Rs 4,000, including BJP leader Vijay Goel who, in a “symbolic protest”, drove his SUV with an odd registration number from his residence at Ashoka Road to Janpath.

His party has termed the scheme as an “election stunt” by the AAP government that is subjecting the people to harassment.

Two thousand civil defence volunteers, 465 teams of Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed yesterday.

A Transport Department official said over 6,000 buses, including 3,675 of the Delhi Transport Corporation, 1,851 cluster and 693 private ones have been pressed into service.