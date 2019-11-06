Home Cities Delhi

PIL in Delhi HC against free travel for women on DTC, cluster buses

The petitioner, a woman herself, claimed that the decision was unconstitutional or that it required the permission of the central government.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the AAP government's decision to provide free travel to women on DTC buses.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the petitioner, a woman, how she was claiming that the decision was unconstitutional or that it required the permission of the central government.

"How is it unconstitutional? How are you saying central government permission is required," the bench asked the petitioner, Azma Zaidi, and asked her to come with answers to its queries on the next date of hearing on January 21.

Advocate Anil Kumar Khaware, representing the woman, contended that women are being provided free travel on buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DMITS) at the expense of taxpayers.

ALSO READ| Following free bus rides, Delhi women want free metro

"It imposes a financial burden on the public exchequer," the petition has contended and sought that the October 28 notification be declared as "illegal, arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional". It has also claimed that the decision creates a class within a class as women are free to buy tickets or not do so and those opting for free travel may face ridicule.

Zaidi, who is a lawyer, has contended that the free travel concession ought to be provided to the elderly, minors and poor segment of society, irrespective of their gender. She has contended that there is no rationale or data supporting such a move.

She has also said in her plea that DTC in a report to the government has said that it needs an annual subsidy of about Rs 200 crore to implement the scheme in its buses and an additional Rs 100 crore for rolling out the concession in cluster buses operated by DIMTS.

Under the scheme, women opting for free travel are given pink tickets in the buses and the government will reimburse the transporters based on the number of pink tickets issued.

The petition has said that rather than increasing the number of public transport buses to alleviate the difficulty of the people, the existing resources are being "carved out illegally to a particular section of society".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation Delhi free rides Delhi women free rides Delhi Metro Delhi bus rides Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System Delhi High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp