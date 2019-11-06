Home Cities Delhi

President rejects petition for  disqualifying 11 AAP MLAs

In March 2017, a man named Vivek Garg had filed a petition before the president seeking disqualification of 11 AAP lawmakers.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for allegedly holding an office of profit, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision, saying that ultimately truth had prevailed. “Satyamev Jayate. Ultimately, truth prevails,” he tweeted. 

The president’s decision, taken on October 28, is based on an opinion given by the poll panel.

In March 2017, a man named Vivek Garg had filed a petition before the president seeking disqualification of 11 AAP lawmakers, including Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, claiming that they were enjoying an office of profit by being co-chairpersons of district disaster management authorities in 11 Delhi districts.

The matter was referred to the EC, which gave an opinion in August that holding the office of co-chairperson of a district disaster management authority does not attract disqualification as MLA since there is no remuneration by way of salary or allowances. 

Nor is there any other facility such as staff car, office space, supporting staff, telephone or residence provided, the EC said.

As per law, the president accepts the opinion of the Election Commission in cases of office of profit.

The Commission held that “item 14 of the Schedule to Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification Act), 1997 provides for exemption for the office of chairman, director or member of a statutory or non-statutory body or committee constituted by the Government of NCT, provided that the said chairman, director or member are not entitled to any remuneration. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 22, 2020. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind President Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLAs diqualification
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp