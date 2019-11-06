Home Cities Delhi

Soaking in the spirit of Ceylon

The Sri Lanka government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector like offering concessions on air tickets and hotel rooms.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Madan Lal and Host Rajbir Singh

Madan Lal and Host Rajbir Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In collaboration with Aska Beverages Pvt Ltd and Old Reserve, ITC Maurya organised a party to celebrate ‘The Spirit Of Ceylon’. The event was attended by the who’s who of the sports world and diplomats, including former cricketer Madan Lal, Culinary Olympic gold medallist Gerard Mendis, Sri Lanka High Commissioner Austin Fernando, Europe’s top mixologist Antonio Parlapiano besides diplomats from Brazil, Peru, Czech Republic and Romania.

Antonio Parlapiano and Gerard Mendis

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, who couldn’t be present on the occasion, sent across his message for the attendees. “I hope you have an enjoyable evening listening to history of the ‘spirit of Ceylon’. The country has a lot to offer as a place for visitors, and we are proud of our unique food and beverages,” the message read. 

The Sri Lanka government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector like offering concessions on air tickets and hotel rooms. “We want to touch the two million mark for tourists visiting Sri Lanka,” said Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITC Maurya Spirit Of Ceylon
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp