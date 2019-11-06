Tension and uncertainty prevails at Saket Court

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A tense atmosphere prevailed at Saket Court on Tuesday as lawyers continued their agitation and protest against the police, in front of the administrative building, situated inside the court premise.

Guards appointed by the court administration said that they were given strict instruction to not allow anybody apart from lawyers inside the court premises.

“We are adamant about our demand. The behaviour by the police has been atrocious, and we will continue to protest…no hearing will be conducted until there is a solution,” said a lawyer on condition of anonymity.

Only one gate is open for the public, who are permitted to enter only if the lawyer they intend to meet personally comes out to take them in.

“The situation is very bad. The lawyers are not being considerate at all. They are not even seeing their clients… I am waiting outside for my lawyer to come, as only then can I enter the premises,” said a man waiting outside the court complex.

Another client, who had to visit the court on Monday, said the lawyers were extremely agitated and said that some didn’t even hesitate to push off some of their women clients. “I was scared yesterday. Forget about court proceedings, people had to run for their life,” said the man.