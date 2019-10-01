Celebrating the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev in Delhi University

By Express News Service

A two-day international conference on Guru Nanak Dev Ji-Life, Philosophy and Legacy was organised last week at Mata Sundri College for Women, University of Delhi, to commemorate the 550th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.



The conference, divided into four parts, gave students an opportunity to interact with eminent scholars and researchers across the world.

Chief guest for the occasion was Vice President Hamid Ansari. Others who graced the event included Chairman, college governing body Padma Shri S Vikramjit Singh Sawhney, Prof Gurinder Singh Mann, Global Institute for Sikh Studies, New York and Dr Afroz Ahmed, Advisor, Ministry of Revenue and Forest, Maharashtra, Dr Mohinder Singh, Director, Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan and Dr Jaswinder Singh, Principal, Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College.

The conference began with shabad recital by college students, and then each speaker talked about the legacy of Guru Nanak Dev. Underlining Guru Nanak Dev’s impetus on gender equality, Professor Sawhney shared his philosophy of Ek Onkar and relevance of his teachings in present times, while former Vice President Ansari stressed upon what the present generation can learn from his teachings.



Dr Afroz Ahmed focussed upon the environmental concerns addressed in Guru Nanak Dev’s poems while Dr Mohinder Singh addressed different aspects of Sikhism and humanity through a reflection on the dialogues between Guru Nanak Dev and his disciple Mardana.

The sessions entailed discussions around the historical and political contribution of Guru Nanak Dev, significance of his teachings in contemporary India, the need to follow the principles advocated by him on social justice, equality and self-service, etc., the role of music as a medium to disseminate Bani as well as the implications of opening the Kartarpur Corridor in contemporary times.