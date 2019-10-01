Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders warned over infighting by central leadership

An office-bearer of the Delhi BJP said that directions had also been issued to play down bickering in the party and not share details of such happenings with the media.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:41 AM

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken serious note of incidents of infighting during party events in the national capital last week. Senior party functionaries aware of the development said that leaders involved in the “unpleasant incidents” had been warned to mend their ways.     

Following reports of a scuffle involving leaders of the party’s Delhi unit during an event on unauthorised colonies last week, top party leaders also voiced concern over letters of complaint addressed to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari being leaked to the media.

ALSO READ: Infighting rings alarm bells in Delhi BJP

In party events at Kirari, Gokulpur, and Dwarka on September 22, two groups came to blows in public.
A three-member committee was constituted to probe the Kirari incident, but it was reportedly dissolved without any reason being given.

Another BJP leader said that the state unit leaders had been asked to set aside their differences and remain disciplined.

“It is clear that each activity is being monitored. The public spat eclipsed the party’s ambitious outreach programme in unauthorised colonies. The senior leadership is unhappy that the issue of the Kirari violence dragged on for almost a week, while the focus should have been on the campaign in other assembly segments. The message is loud and clear that people should toe the party line or be ready to face the consequences,” he said.

Several other Delhi BJP leaders also voiced their concerns over recent incidents reported in the media. They said that a few party functionaries with vested interests had highlighted internal strife to settle personal scores.

“Instead of giving our reaction to internal matters, we should try to gain traction for our campaign. We must think of how to reach out to city residents to expose the city government. Our campaign begins but does not reach finality. Clearly, the party is working in silos,” said a party leader.

Committee to probe scuffle dissolved

